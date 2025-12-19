New Year Travel Boost: Korat M6 Motorway to Open Ahead of Schedule

The Department of Highways has fast-tracked the 196km Bang Pa-In–Nakhon Ratchasima route, offering free travel to ease New Year traffic for 2026.

Travellers heading to Thailand's Northeast (Isan) for the 2026 New Year festivities are set for a smoother journey, as the Department of Highways has announced the early opening of the Intercity Motorway No. 6 (M6).

Originally slated for a later debut, the 196-kilometre stretch from Bang Pa-In to Nakhon Ratchasima will now open for a free public trial one week ahead of schedule.

The move is designed to alleviate the notorious congestion on Mittraphap Road, the primary artery to the northern provinces.

To manage the heavy tidal flow of holiday traffic, the Bang Pa-In to Pak Chong section will operate on a one-way alternating basis:

Outbound (Leaving Bangkok): Open from 00:01 on 26 December 2025 until midnight on 1 January 2026.

Inbound (Returning to Bangkok): Open from 06:00 on 2 January 2026 until midnight on 5 January 2026.

