New Year Travel Boost: Korat M6 Motorway to Open Ahead of Schedule

The Department of Highways has fast-tracked the 196km Bang Pa-In–Nakhon Ratchasima route, offering free travel to ease New Year traffic for 2026.
Travellers heading to Thailand's Northeast (Isan) for the 2026 New Year festivities are set for a smoother journey, as the Department of Highways has announced the early opening of the Intercity Motorway No. 6 (M6).
Originally slated for a later debut, the 196-kilometre stretch from Bang Pa-In to Nakhon Ratchasima will now open for a free public trial one week ahead of schedule.
The move is designed to alleviate the notorious congestion on Mittraphap Road, the primary artery to the northern provinces.
To manage the heavy tidal flow of holiday traffic, the Bang Pa-In to Pak Chong section will operate on a one-way alternating basis:
Outbound (Leaving Bangkok): Open from 00:01 on 26 December 2025 until midnight on 1 January 2026.
Inbound (Returning to Bangkok): Open from 06:00 on 2 January 2026 until midnight on 5 January 2026.
A six-hour closure will take place in the early hours of 2 January (00:01 to 06:00) to allow engineers to safely switch the direction of travel.
In contrast, the section between Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima will remain open for two-way traffic throughout the 11-day trial.
While the motorway provides a significant shortcut, the Department of Highways has implemented strict safety protocols for the trial period:
Vehicle Restrictions: Access is limited to four-wheeled passenger vehicles only.
Speed Limits: A strict limit of 80 km/h will be enforced.
Access Points: Drivers can enter and exit via seven major gates connecting to the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass and other key regional networks.
Amenities: To accommodate the surge in motorists, 17 temporary toilet facilities have been installed at intervals along the route.
The early launch, beginning on 26 December rather than the planned 30 December, reflects construction progress that has surpassed government targets.
Officials are urging the public to familiarise themselves with the route and entry points in advance. For real-time assistance or to report emergencies during the holiday period, motorists can contact the Department of Highways hotline on 1586.