Changan meets Deputy PM & Energy Minister to discuss New Energy Vehicles

"Our commitment to Thailand goes beyond manufacturing and business operations. We are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in the technological and educational development of the New Energy Vehicle sector in Thailand," said Shen Xing Hua, Managing Director of Changan Auto Southeast Asia. "Through our partnerships and investments, we aim to support the country's transition to a sustainable automotive future and empower the local workforce with the skills needed for this transformation."

Changan Thailand looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Thai government and local partners to drive innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in the New Energy Vehicle industry.