Honda projects 70 % drop in FY 2025 net profit

The major Japanese automaker expects its fiscal 2025 operating profit to be dragged down by 650 billion yen due to the effects of the high tariff policy of the administration of US President Donald Trump. It also views the appreciation of the yen as a damper on its earnings.

The company projects that the impact of the US tariffs could be reduced by 200 billion yen through a shift in production of some vehicle models to the United States and cost cuts. It will also consider raising its vehicle prices and boosting production capacity in the United States.