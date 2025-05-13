Japan's metre, kilogram prototypes shown to press

Near the end of the 18th century, 1 metre was defined as one-10 millionth of the distance from the equator to the North Pole along a meridian through Paris and 1 kilogram as the mass of a litre of water.

International metre and kilogram prototypes made of platinum-iridium alloy were created after the convention that standardised the units of measurement was concluded. Copies of them were delivered to Japan in 1890.