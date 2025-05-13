Japan's bankruptcy filings hit 11-year high in FY2024/25, TSR tally shows

Sector-wise, the service industry saw a record 292 bankruptcies in April, up 10.6% year-on-year, followed by construction (152 cases, up 4.1%) and retail (106 cases, up 32.5%).

Most industries, excluding finance and transportation, saw year-over-year increases in failures.

The number of companies collapsing due to labour shortages rose to 36 from 25 the previous year, while those citing inflation as the primary cause remained high at 56 cases.

TSR noted that although US trade policies under Donald Trump had limited direct impact, many smaller firms in Japan are still burdened by pandemic-era debts. Any future trade or tariff-related disruptions could hurt export-dependent sectors such as manufacturing, potentially leading to more bankruptcies.

Bankruptcy trends are closely monitored by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) as a gauge of economic health. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has indicated that interest rate hikes will continue if wage growth, including among small businesses, remains robust enough to support domestic demand and sustainable economic expansion.

Reuters