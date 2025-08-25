BYD begins exporting Dolphin EVs from Thailand to Europe

The first batch of 959 cars is destined for the European market, including Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Chinese automaker entered the Thai market in 2022 with the BYD ATTO 3, which drew overwhelming customer demand, with some queuing overnight to reserve cars. Since then, BYD has steadily expanded both its product line—covering EVs and plug-in hybrids—and its local manufacturing presence.

The company invested in a plant at WHA Industrial Estate in Rayong on a 600-rai site, with production starting on July 4 2024. The facility has an annual production capacity of up to 150,000 units and currently employs around 6,100 people, with a target of 10,000.

BYD’s investment plan, submitted to the Board of Investment (BOI), covers nine projects worth more than 35 billion baht, including battery and powertrain manufacturing. The current activities represent the first phase of its long-term expansion.

Initially, the plant was designed to serve as a right-hand drive production hub for the domestic market and right-hand drive ASEAN countries. However, BYD has now decided to extend output to left-hand drive models for export.