BYD to begin exporting Thai-made electric cars to Europe in late August

On Saturday, the company welcomed the BYD Zhengzhou, its latest car carrier vessel, to Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri. The ship delivered 300 BYD Sealion 7 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) from China to Thailand.
BYD said the Zhengzhou, which has since departed Laem Chabang for China, will return to Thailand at the end of August. It will deliver a new batch of EVs and then load PHEVs produced at the Rayong factory for shipment to Europe.
The company has not disclosed how many vehicles will be exported in this shipment, or whether they will be the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i or the BYD Seal 5 DM-i models.
The BYD Zhengzhou, a roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessel, is the seventh ship in the company’s logistics fleet and made its maiden voyage from China on July 26. It called at ASEAN destinations, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, before concluding its voyage at Laem Chabang yesterday.
The ship measures 199 metres in length and 38 metres in width, with 12 decks and a capacity for 7,000–7,500 vehicles. It runs primarily on LNG, with fuel oil as a secondary source.
BYD’s current car carrier fleet comprises: