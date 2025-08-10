BYD to begin exporting Thai-made electric cars to Europe in late August

On Saturday, the company welcomed the BYD Zhengzhou, its latest car carrier vessel, to Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri. The ship delivered 300 BYD Sealion 7 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) from China to Thailand.

BYD said the Zhengzhou, which has since departed Laem Chabang for China, will return to Thailand at the end of August. It will deliver a new batch of EVs and then load PHEVs produced at the Rayong factory for shipment to Europe.

The company has not disclosed how many vehicles will be exported in this shipment, or whether they will be the BYD Sealion 6 DM-i or the BYD Seal 5 DM-i models.