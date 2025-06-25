BYD slows production, delays capacity expansion at China factories, sources say

The decisions are a sign that BYD's robust sales growth over the past couple of years, which drove it to overtake Tesla as the world's largest EV maker, could slow, as it grapples with rising inventory even after offering deep price cuts in China's cutthroat auto market.

BYD has cancelled night shifts and reduced output by at least a third of the capacity at some of its factories, said the sources, who declined to be named because the matter is private.

These previously unreported measures were imposed on at least four factories, and BYD had also suspended some plans to set up new production lines, one of the people said.

BYD, which sold 4.27 million cars last year, mostly in China, has at least seven car factories in the country, and it has targeted a near-30% rise in sales to 5.5 million this year.

Reuters was not able to identify the exact scale of the production reduction and expansion suspension, nor to ascertain how long these measures may last. One of the sources said the moves were aimed at saving costs, while the other said they were imposed after sales failed to meet targets.