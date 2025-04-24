China\'s BYD to enter Japanese electric minivehicle market

Minivehicles account for about 40 % of new vehicle sales in Japan.

By entering the electric minivehicle segment, BYD aims to establish a foothold to expand its market share in Japan, group officials said.

BYD plans to export China-made minivehicles to Japan.

It will set their prices after studying those of similar products, such as Nissan Motor Co.'s electric minivehicle Sakura, which sells for about 2.5 million yen.