Nissan ends production of iconic GT-R after 18 years

Nissan Motor Co. has officially ended production of its legendary GT-R sports car, citing difficulties in meeting safety and environmental regulations.

The move marks the close of an 18-year production run for the R35 GT-R.

The GT-R first appeared in 1969 under the Skyline GT-R nameplate, with the R35 model introduced in 2007. The final unit of the R35 rolled off the line at Nissan’s Tochigi plant on Tuesday (August 26), bringing total production of the model to about 48,000 cars over nearly two decades.