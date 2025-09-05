Trump cuts Japanese car import tax to 15%, Japan to buy US rice and planes

The Trump order also stipulates that Japan is advancing plans to increase US rice imports by 75% and purchase US agricultural products, including corn, soybeans, fertiliser, bioethanol, and other goods, with a total value of US$8 billion annually.

Under the agreement, Japan will purchase 100 Boeing aircraft and increase its defence spending with US companies from US$14 billion to US$17 billion per year.

Japan also indicated in July that its share of US rice imports could increase under the existing cooperation framework, though this agreement does not harm Japan’s agricultural sector.

Trump's Thursday decree further affirmed that the Japanese government has agreed to invest US$550 billion in the US, in projects selected by the US government.

Trade between the two nations reached nearly US$230 billion in 2024, with Japan running a trade surplus of around US$70 billion with the US.

It is expected that this executive order will include provisions stating that the agreed 15% tax will not be added to products from Japan already subject to higher tariffs. Meanwhile, goods previously taxed at less than 15% will be adjusted to the 15% rate, according to sources.