Trump eyes tariffs on furniture, Thai exports in top 10 at risk

The centre, under the Ministry of Commerce, stated that Trump announced via Truth Social that the US is considering tariffs exclusively on imported furniture, with an investigation now under way to determine the necessity and the precise tariff rate.

Trump has set a 50-day timeframe, starting August 22, for a final announcement, the centre said.

The Thai Trade Centre pointed out that this was not the first time the president had raised the issue. On March 1, Trump signed an executive order citing threats to US national security from imports of raw wood, processed timber and wood-based products, instructing the Department of Commerce to investigate potential trade disadvantages.