US appeals court rules most Trump tariffs unlawful, showdown looms at Supreme Court

The ruling strikes at one of the central pillars of Trump’s second-term economic and foreign policy, though the duties will remain in place for now as the administration prepares to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a 7–4 decision, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded that Trump misused the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) when imposing levies on a wide range of imports.

The statute, enacted in 1977, had historically been reserved for freezing assets and imposing sanctions against adversaries during national emergencies, but Trump was the first president to invoke it to justify tariffs.

The panel held that while IEEPA gives the president broad authority to act in the face of “unusual and extraordinary” threats, it does not extend to creating or collecting taxes, duties or tariffs. “It seems unlikely that Congress intended to grant the president unlimited tariff powers under this statute,” the court said in its opinion.

The judgment specifically targeted two sets of tariffs: one announced in April as part of Trump’s trade war under the label of “reciprocal” measures, and another issued in February against China, Canada and Mexico, which the administration linked to cross-border fentanyl trafficking.

Other duties, such as those on steel and aluminium imposed under separate trade statutes, remain unaffected.