Customs cuts revenue by 8 billion baht, slashes import duties on 10,000 US items

Regarding the tightening of checks on transhipment and transit goods, the Customs Department has partnered with the Department of Foreign Trade to monitor more than 80 high-risk items.

The Ministry of Commerce will issue certificates of origin for manufacturers, while Customs will expedite random checks on both imports and exports, as well as goods classified as Made in Thailand.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the department expects to meet its revised revenue target of 112 billion baht, which has been adjusted due to the overall economic situation and the importation of electric vehicles, as part of the government’s policy. This has resulted in a loss of revenue collection.

As for the 2026 fiscal year, the department has not revised its revenue collection target yet, but will continue to monitor the impact of the US tax policy.

