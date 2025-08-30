Decoding Trump’s ‘illegal tariffs’: what it means and what comes next

US President Donald Trump has suffered his second courtroom defeat after a federal appeals court ruled that the majority of his import tariffs on foreign goods were illegal, finding that he exceeded his authority by invoking emergency economic powers.

The ruling echoed a lower court’s decision in late May, raising fresh hopes among countries affected by the levies that the case may ultimately be struck down at the Supreme Court.

The controversy centres on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which have now been rejected by both the trial court and the appeals court. The legal battle highlights the limits of presidential powers in trade policy and sets the stage for a decisive ruling by the nation’s highest court.

How Trump first lost in court

In May, the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan invalidated tariffs Trump had imposed on 2 April, as well as earlier duties on Canada, Mexico, and China. The judges found that Trump acted beyond his constitutional remit by implementing tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law allowing the president to regulate international economic transactions only in genuine national emergencies.

While IEEPA gives the president broad authority to impose sanctions or economic measures in response to threats to national security, the court stressed that tariff-setting and trade regulation fall under the powers of Congress, not the president.