Pichai says Thailand neither gains nor loses from US court ruling on Trump’s tariffs

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday that Thailand would neither gain nor lose from the US Supreme Court’s final ruling on the reciprocal tariffs introduced by former president Donald Trump.

He explained that regardless of whether the Supreme Court upholds the ruling of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the overall trade situation for Thailand would remain largely unchanged.

The Court of Appeals ruled on Friday, August 29, that most of Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” were illegal, affirming a lower court’s finding that the former president exceeded his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose the tariffs.