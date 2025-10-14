Thai Government Rushes Trade Negotiation Team to Tackle US Tariffs

Thailand’s Cabinet has ratified the appointment of Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister, as the Chairman of the Strategic Working Committee for Trade Negotiations with the United States.

The primary objective of the negotiation team is to secure a reduction in US trade tariffs to below, or at least no more than, the current level of 19 percent, in a move deemed vital to protect the country's export sector and overall economy.

The team comprises ministers from six key ministries, underscoring the government's integrated approach to the talks.

Addressing the Cabinet on Tuesday, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul issued a firm instruction for the committee to conclude negotiations swiftly, setting an ambitious deadline of four months.

According to Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, the US is Thailand's largest export market, and its tariff policies have a widespread impact.

The Prime Minister stressed that accelerating these negotiations, alongside concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, is essential for laying a strong, long-term foundation for Thailand's trade and investment.

"Negotiating tariffs with the U.S. and the Thai-EU FTA are part of the government's policy statement delivered to the Parliament," Anutin said.

He called on all ministers to ensure participants in the talks under their respective jurisdictions work together effectively to find solutions and "conclude in a timely manner and result in overall benefits for the country."