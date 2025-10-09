Ronaldo becomes football's first billionaire, says report

Ronaldo's billionaire status places him among a rare group of athletes that includes basketball greats Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods and tennis player Roger Federer.

Ronaldo suggested he is not considering retirement any time soon.

"I still have a passion for this," he said at the Portugal Football Globes gala on Tuesday. "My family says it's time to quit, and they ask me why I want to score 1000 goals if I've already scored 900-something. But I don't think that way inside.

"I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team. Why not continue? I am sure that when I finish, I will feel full because I gave everything of myself. I know I don't have many years left to play, but the few I have left, I have to enjoy them to the fullest."

($1 = 0.7452 pounds)

Reuters