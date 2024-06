Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia stuns Ronaldo’s Portugal 2-0 at Euro 2024

Georgia’s No. 7 has admired Ronaldo for years and had spoken before the game about how much he wanted his hero’s shirt. He got it, along with a goal and a slice of soccer history, on a frustrating night for Ronaldo and Portugal.

“Before the match, there was a meeting and he wished me success and it was so much for me because I would never imagine that he would come to me and say something to me,” Kvaratskhelia said in translated comments. “I realized that I could do and we could do so many things today because it gave me inspiration.”

For Napoli forward Kvaratskhelia, the win even surpasses his club’s historic Italian title last year.

“This is the best day in my life because it was more difficult to do it with the Georgian team than with Napoli,” he said.

A banner at the Georgian fans’ end of the stadium said “Believe,” and they did.