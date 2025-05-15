Suphachai, CEO of CP Group, Leads Strategic Partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners and True IDC to Accelerate Thailand’s Digital Infrastructure Growth

Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True IDC, affirmed that “True IDC has always been committed to driving Thailand to become the digital hub of ASEAN. This collaboration with GIP will accelerate the realization of that goal. Currently, the hyperscale business and AI technologies are growing at an exponential rate. This partnership will strengthen True IDC’s business expansion and help maintain our position as Thailand’s No.1 data center leader amid intense competition. We are confident that GIP, with its expertise in managing and investing in global infrastructure, will enhance True IDC’s capability to fully expand its business across ASEAN. This collaboration is therefore a key strategy to support the growing digital ecosystem and digital transformation across the region.”

This partnership is expected to significantly accelerate True IDC’s growth. Over the next three to five years, True IDC plans to exponentially grow investment in data center business, targeting the deployment of over US$ 1billion in capital.

In addition, True IDC plans to increase clean energy implementation, invest in R&D for technological and sustainability innovations in data centers, enhance operational standards and corporate governance, and broaden its service footprint across ASEAN. True IDC, CP Group and GIP are committed to strengthening Thailand and ASEAN’s leadership in digital infrastructure, laying the foundation for sustainable technological growth across all sectors.

The partnership between True IDC and GIP-BlackRock is not merely a business expansion; it marks a pivotal step in transforming Thailand into the digital hub of ASEAN. As the world rapidly enters the era of AI and cloud, this collaboration unites Thailand’s No.1 data center leader with a global infrastructure powerhouse to drive the nation’s digital economy forward and attract major technology investments from around the world. This is a defining moment for Thailand’s digital industry, laying a strong foundation for the country to enhance its global presence. True IDC and GIP are committed to building a stable, sustainable, and influential future in the global digital economy—because Thailand will no longer be just a “technology user,” but will rise to become a true center of innovation and digital infrastructure in the region.

