CP Group Donates the World’s Smallest Ventilators and Smart Ambulances Worth 10 Million Baht to Bolster Medical Support in Border Areas

Amid the present unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border, CP and its affiliates have continuously provided assistance to those affected. Donations have ranged from food, beverages and consumer goods to communication devices and scholarships for the children of military personnel—contributions which have so far exceeded 50 million baht.
Most recently, Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of CP Group – working alongside affiliates CPF, True Corporation, and Ascend Money - has delivered cutting-edge medical technology worth 10 million baht to the Army Medical Department (AMED). The donation includes ten portable high-performance “Ventway” ventilators – the smallest units of this kind in the world – in addition to two smart ambulances. This state-of-the-art equipment is intended to strengthen the capacity of frontline medical personnel in the border regions to provide timely and effective emergency care.
Mr. Suphachai stated: “This support is not just about donating medical equipment, but about empowering medical personnel, soldiers, and civilians living along the border to receive timely and comprehensive healthcare.”
The two smart ambulances will be assigned to Fort Weerawatyothin Hospital in Surin province and Fort Kasatsuek Hospital in Buriram province, while the portable ventilators will be distributed to medical battalions, field units, and border hospitals.
Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Lt.Gen Kriengchai Prasongsukarn, AMED Director-General stated, “We are deeply grateful to CP Group and its affiliates for providing advanced ventilators and smart ambulances. These technologies will greatly enhance the capability of medical personnel in border areas, enabling faster patient transfers and emergency care, with real-time data transmission to hospitals. This donation will extend patients’ chances of survival and bring confidence to both soldiers and local communities.”
The Ventway portable ventilator, weighing just 1.1 kg, delivers high performance and durability. It can be used in all emergency modes for both adults and children. Its integrated air generation system means it is not reliant on oxygen tanks. Certified to international standards, more than 300 Ventway units are already in operation within the United States Armed Forces.
The smart ambulances are equipped with world-class telemedicine systems that can transmit patient data—such as heart rate, blood pressure, electrocardiogram (EKG), and blood oxygen levels—in real-time to hospitals, enabling physicians to prepare for treatment before the patient’s arrival. The vehicles also feature nanotechnology-coated medical equipment to prevent germ accumulation and an advanced air isolation system between the driver’s cabin and the patient compartment for maximum safety.
Over the years, CP Group and its affiliates have steadily augmented the level of support provided to the border areas. This initiative upholds the Group’s guiding philosophy of the “Three Benefits” – prioritizing benefits to the country and the people above all else – and underlines CP’s unwavering commitment to standing alongside the Thai people no matter the circumstances.