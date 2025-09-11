CP Group Donates the World’s Smallest Ventilators and Smart Ambulances Worth 10 Million Baht to Bolster Medical Support in Border Areas

Amid the present unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border, CP and its affiliates have continuously provided assistance to those affected. Donations have ranged from food, beverages and consumer goods to communication devices and scholarships for the children of military personnel—contributions which have so far exceeded 50 million baht.

Most recently, Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of CP Group – working alongside affiliates CPF, True Corporation, and Ascend Money - has delivered cutting-edge medical technology worth 10 million baht to the Army Medical Department (AMED). The donation includes ten portable high-performance “Ventway” ventilators – the smallest units of this kind in the world – in addition to two smart ambulances. This state-of-the-art equipment is intended to strengthen the capacity of frontline medical personnel in the border regions to provide timely and effective emergency care.