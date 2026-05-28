Thailand Scales Up Farm Drones to Cut Costs and Boost Yields

Drones are becoming one of the key technologies transforming Thai agriculture, helping farmers survey farmland, analyse data, plan cultivation and apply fertilisers and crop-protection products with greater precision.

Their growing role reflects a wider shift towards smart farming, as the technology helps reduce labour burdens, shorten working time and improve accuracy in farm management.

Data from Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI)’s “Safe Agricultural Drones: Nakhon Phanom Model” shows the potential impact clearly. In a 22-rai demonstration plot growing Kor Khor 22 glutinous rice in Tha Uthen district, drone-assisted farming helped cut rice seed use by 52%, fertiliser use by 25% and labour costs by 41%.

The project also increased average yields to 1,100 kilogrammes per rai, or 250 kilogrammes more than conventional farming methods. After costs were deducted, farmers earned an average income of 5,254 baht per rai, which was 2,509 baht higher than income from traditional rice farming.

Agricultural drone use is also expanding rapidly. AEROTHAI said the use of farm drones is increasing by more than 20% a year, with more than 200,000 agricultural drones now in operation across rice fields, orchards and other crop-growing areas.