Nida Poll reveals concerns over political stability, economic outlook

A recent public opinion survey conducted by the Opinion Survey Centre at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) has revealed significant public concerns regarding the political and economic situation in Thailand during 2025.
The survey, titled "Politics, Economy, and Quality of Life in 2025", was conducted between December 16 and 18, 2024.
A majority of respondents (50.61%) said they believe the political situation will remain chaotic in 2025, with 39.92% anticipating a further deterioration. Only 7.33% expressed optimism for a less chaotic political environment.
Regarding Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's tenure, 51.22% of respondents believe she will remain in office throughout the year. However, 21.60% anticipate a cabinet reshuffle, while 15.34% foresee a potential dissolution of the National Assembly and subsequent elections.
The economic outlook also remains uncertain; 34.35% of respondents anticipate a worsening economic situation compared with 2024, while 32.82% believe the economy will continue to deteriorate. Only 21.99% expect an improvement in the economic conditions.
Factors Contributing to Political and Economic Uncertainty:
Economic Challenges: The survey results highlight public concerns over the government's ability to address economic challenges, particularly rising living costs. The success of economic stimulus measures, such as the elderly pension scheme, will be crucial in boosting public confidence.
Coalition Instability: The ruling coalition faces internal tensions and potential instability. Rumours of a cabinet reshuffle, driven by power struggles within the coalition and disagreements over key policies, continue to circulate.
Political Gamesmanship: The political landscape remains highly competitive, with ongoing power struggles between the ruling coalition and the opposition. This includes contentious debates in Parliament, legal challenges, and attempts to undermine the government.
External Pressures: The government also faces external pressures, including potential political unrest and economic volatility.
The Nida Poll survey underscores the significant challenges facing the Paetongtarn government in 2025. Maintaining political stability, addressing economic concerns, and navigating the complexities of coalition politics will be crucial for the government's success.