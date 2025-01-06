Nida Poll reveals concerns over political stability, economic outlook

A recent public opinion survey conducted by the Opinion Survey Centre at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) has revealed significant public concerns regarding the political and economic situation in Thailand during 2025.

The survey, titled "Politics, Economy, and Quality of Life in 2025", was conducted between December 16 and 18, 2024.

A majority of respondents (50.61%) said they believe the political situation will remain chaotic in 2025, with 39.92% anticipating a further deterioration. Only 7.33% expressed optimism for a less chaotic political environment.

Regarding Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's tenure, 51.22% of respondents believe she will remain in office throughout the year. However, 21.60% anticipate a cabinet reshuffle, while 15.34% foresee a potential dissolution of the National Assembly and subsequent elections.

