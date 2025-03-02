Nida Poll: Public dissatisfied with the performance of government, PM

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) conducted a survey on public opinion regarding "6 Months of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Government," held between February 24-26, 2025. The survey was conducted among 1,310 samples, aged 18 and above, from all regions, education levels, professions, and income groups nationwide, regarding the public's satisfaction with the government's performance under Prime Minister Paetongtarn over the past six months.
When asked about their satisfaction with the government's performance under Prime Minister Paetongtarn, 34.58% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction. The next group, 32.60%, indicated being somewhat satisfied. 20% stated they were completely dissatisfied, and 12.82% expressed high satisfaction.
Regarding public confidence in Prime Minister Paetongtarn's ability to solve the country's problems, 36.41% of respondents said they had low confidence, followed by 26.26% who had no confidence at all, 25.04% who had moderate confidence, and 12.29% who had high confidence.
Finally, when asked about public satisfaction with the performance of each ministry over the past six months, the NIDA Poll survey found that seven ministries received high satisfaction ratings:
Ministry of Education: 35.04% were somewhat satisfied, 30.08% were dissatisfied, 19.08% were completely dissatisfied, and 12.29% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Public Health: 32.45% were somewhat satisfied, 29.16% were dissatisfied, 19.08% were completely dissatisfied, and 17.02% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Social Development and Human Security: 32.29% were somewhat satisfied, 29.39% were dissatisfied, 18.70% were completely dissatisfied, and 13.21% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Tourism and Sports: 32.14% were somewhat satisfied, 27.25% were dissatisfied, 17.02% were completely dissatisfied, and 15.04% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Culture: 31.53% were somewhat satisfied, 29.54% were dissatisfied, 17.94% were completely dissatisfied, and 12.29% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Industry: 30.92% were somewhat satisfied, 30.84% were dissatisfied, 18.01% were completely dissatisfied, and 11.68% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Digital Economy and Society: 30.38% were somewhat satisfied, 29.47% were dissatisfied, 21.14% were completely dissatisfied, and 13.44% were very satisfied.
The ministries with the highest "dissatisfaction" ratings, according to the survey, are as follows:
Ministry of Defense: 36.56% were somewhat dissatisfied, 28.63% were somewhat satisfied, 21.60% were completely dissatisfied, and 10.31% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Transport: 36.03% were somewhat dissatisfied, 29.47% were somewhat satisfied, 21.37% were completely dissatisfied, and 10.92% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Interior: 36.03% were somewhat dissatisfied, 26.26% were somewhat satisfied, 24.27% were completely dissatisfied, and 11.91% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Commerce: 35.95% were somewhat dissatisfied, 26.49% were completely dissatisfied, 25.80% were somewhat satisfied, and 9.39% were very satisfied.
Prime Minister's Office: 34.35% were somewhat dissatisfied, 28.70% were somewhat satisfied, 22.14% were completely dissatisfied, and 12.29% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Finance: 33.82% were somewhat dissatisfied, 27.79% were somewhat satisfied, 22.75% were completely dissatisfied, and 13.59% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment: 33.44% were somewhat satisfied, 31% were somewhat dissatisfied, 19.69% were completely dissatisfied, and 10.76% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Energy: 32.98% were somewhat dissatisfied, 30.84% were somewhat satisfied, 20.31% were completely dissatisfied, and 14.11% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Justice: 32.90% were somewhat dissatisfied, 27.02% were completely dissatisfied, 24.50% were somewhat satisfied, and 11.53% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives: 32.82% were somewhat dissatisfied, 30% were somewhat satisfied, 21.99% were completely dissatisfied, and 11.91% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 30.84% were somewhat dissatisfied, 27.48% were somewhat satisfied, 20.46% were completely dissatisfied, and 12.98% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation: 29.92% were somewhat dissatisfied, 28.55% were somewhat satisfied, 18.09% were completely dissatisfied, and 12.52% were very satisfied.
Ministry of Labour: 35.80% were somewhat dissatisfied, 25.65% were somewhat satisfied, 25.42% were completely dissatisfied, and 10.53% were very satisfied.