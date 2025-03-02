Nida Poll: Public dissatisfied with the performance of government, PM

Finally, when asked about public satisfaction with the performance of each ministry over the past six months, the NIDA Poll survey found that seven ministries received high satisfaction ratings:

Ministry of Education: 35.04% were somewhat satisfied, 30.08% were dissatisfied, 19.08% were completely dissatisfied, and 12.29% were very satisfied.

Ministry of Public Health: 32.45% were somewhat satisfied, 29.16% were dissatisfied, 19.08% were completely dissatisfied, and 17.02% were very satisfied.

Ministry of Social Development and Human Security: 32.29% were somewhat satisfied, 29.39% were dissatisfied, 18.70% were completely dissatisfied, and 13.21% were very satisfied.

Ministry of Tourism and Sports: 32.14% were somewhat satisfied, 27.25% were dissatisfied, 17.02% were completely dissatisfied, and 15.04% were very satisfied.

Ministry of Culture: 31.53% were somewhat satisfied, 29.54% were dissatisfied, 17.94% were completely dissatisfied, and 12.29% were very satisfied.

Ministry of Industry: 30.92% were somewhat satisfied, 30.84% were dissatisfied, 18.01% were completely dissatisfied, and 11.68% were very satisfied.

Ministry of Digital Economy and Society: 30.38% were somewhat satisfied, 29.47% were dissatisfied, 21.14% were completely dissatisfied, and 13.44% were very satisfied.