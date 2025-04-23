Phumtham orders security tightened in deep South following spate of attacks

Coordination with Security Agencies

Phumtham said he would meet with the heads of security agencies again in seven days and expected to see significant changes in the security situation.

He confirmed discussions with the commander of the Fourth Army Area, the commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 9, a deputy permanent secretary from the Ministry of Interior, and the secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre to coordinate enhanced security efforts.

The army chief and national police chief have also pledged to support the operation as instructed.

“I told them that if they lack anything or need reinforcements, they can tell me directly,” Phumtham added.

Peace Talks Still Open

Phumtham said he suspected the resurgence of violence may have been triggered by his review of the security strategy, which aimed to bring a swift end to the conflict. Nevertheless, he affirmed his commitment to the peace process.

“Despite the increased attacks, I will not close the door to peace talks,” he said. “However, those involved must prove that they have authority over the insurgent groups they claim to represent.”

He added that all negotiations must be based on the principle that "Thailand cannot be separated."

Phumtham also revealed that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had offered to support the dialogue by appointing a new moderator for the peace talks, should Thailand request it.

Martial Law to Be Eased

Despite the uptick in violence, Phumtham said there would be no delay in plans to lift martial law in four districts across three southern border provinces, where the security situation has reportedly improved.

