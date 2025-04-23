Phumtham orders security tightened in deep South following spate of attacks

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday ordered security agencies to step up operations in four southern provinces to prevent further insurgent attacks, with tangible results expected within seven days.
Phumtham stated that the Fourth Army Area, police, and other relevant agencies must adopt proactive measures to enhance security in the deep South, adding that concrete progress must be evident within a week.
His remarks came a day after insurgents opened fire on a pickup truck transporting six Buddhist monks and novices during their morning alms round. The attack left one novice dead and injured a monk and another novice.
Phumtham noted that the latest incident follows a spate of violent attacks in the region, despite his earlier call for the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) to prove their authority to represent insurgents by suspending violent activities.
“I’ve spoken with several parties and I believe the Thai government is in a receptive position,” he said. “We must be proactive and end the violence as soon as possible to restore public morale.”
“We have said we would not abandon the people and that we would rebuild their confidence—but that requires tangible results. I want to see that within seven days.”
Phumtham said he would meet with the heads of security agencies again in seven days and expected to see significant changes in the security situation.
He confirmed discussions with the commander of the Fourth Army Area, the commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau 9, a deputy permanent secretary from the Ministry of Interior, and the secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre to coordinate enhanced security efforts.
The army chief and national police chief have also pledged to support the operation as instructed.
“I told them that if they lack anything or need reinforcements, they can tell me directly,” Phumtham added.
Phumtham said he suspected the resurgence of violence may have been triggered by his review of the security strategy, which aimed to bring a swift end to the conflict. Nevertheless, he affirmed his commitment to the peace process.
“Despite the increased attacks, I will not close the door to peace talks,” he said. “However, those involved must prove that they have authority over the insurgent groups they claim to represent.”
He added that all negotiations must be based on the principle that "Thailand cannot be separated."
Phumtham also revealed that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had offered to support the dialogue by appointing a new moderator for the peace talks, should Thailand request it.
Despite the uptick in violence, Phumtham said there would be no delay in plans to lift martial law in four districts across three southern border provinces, where the security situation has reportedly improved.