HTMS Chang in the spotlight as navy prepares evacuation vessel

The Royal Thai Navy is preparing a large landing ship for the possible evacuation of Thai nationals fleeing the conflict in the Middle East, and stands ready to move towards the Persian Gulf immediately if ordered by the government.

On March 5, 2026, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said that in light of the tensions and fighting in the Middle East, which may affect the safety of Thai nationals in the region, the navy has been closely monitoring the situation and preparing naval forces to support assistance and evacuation operations in line with government policy.

The navy has drawn up an operational plan for evacuation by sea through ports located in safe areas and near the conflict zone, where it would be convenient to move Thai nationals from various assembly points.

However, operational implementation will depend on coordination between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Thai embassies in the countries concerned.