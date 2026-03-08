Why so many students still compete for Triam Udom

As nearly 14,000 students sat the highly competitive entrance examination for Grade 10 at Triam Udom Suksa School this year, A popular Thai online community said it highlights the enduring appeal of one of Thailand’s most prestigious public secondary schools.
According to the school, roughly of 13,800 applicants are competing for about 1,520 seats for the 2026 academic year.
Accoring to the analysis published by the education community platform Eduzones (eduzonesdotcom), the school’s long-standing reputation as a top-tier institution remains the primary factor drawing applicants.
The platform said Triam Udom is widely viewed as a pathway to leading universities, with many graduates entering sought-after programmes such as medicine, engineering, economics and law at institutions including Chulalongkorn University, Mahidol University and Thammasat University.
Eduzones also noted that academic competition in Thailand is starting at increasingly younger ages, with many families planning education pathways from lower secondary school or even earlier.
It said admission to prestigious high schools is hence often seen as an early step in a long academic race.
Another factor highlighted by the platform is the influence of Thailand’s university admission system, TCAS, which in some rounds places weight on portfolios and extracurricular achievements.
Students studying at large, resource-rich schools may have more opportunities to participate in academic competitions and activities that strengthen such portfolios.
Eduzones further pointed to the learning environment and networks at Triam Udom, where high-achieving students from across the country study together, creating a competitive academic atmosphere and a strong alumni network.
Founded in 1938 as a preparatory school for Chulalongkorn University, Triam Udom has long been regarded as one of Thailand’s most competitive secondary schools, attracting applicants from across the country each year.
The surge in applications, Eduzones said, reflects not only the school’s prestige but also broader pressures within Thailand’s education system, where families increasingly view access to quality schools as key to future opportunities.