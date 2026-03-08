Why so many students still compete for Triam Udom

As nearly 14,000 students sat the highly competitive entrance examination for Grade 10 at Triam Udom Suksa School this year, A popular Thai online community said it highlights the enduring appeal of one of Thailand’s most prestigious public secondary schools.

According to the school, roughly of 13,800 applicants are competing for about 1,520 seats for the 2026 academic year.

Accoring to the analysis published by the education community platform Eduzones (eduzonesdotcom), the school’s long-standing reputation as a top-tier institution remains the primary factor drawing applicants.

The platform said Triam Udom is widely viewed as a pathway to leading universities, with many graduates entering sought-after programmes such as medicine, engineering, economics and law at institutions including Chulalongkorn University, Mahidol University and Thammasat University.