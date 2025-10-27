US reveals trade deal with Thailand: purchases of aircraft, agriculture and energy worth over US$20 billion

According to a document published by the White House on Sunday (26 Oct), the US and Thailand have agreed to develop a framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade in order to reinforce bilateral economic relations, which will enable exporters from both countries to access each other’s markets as never before.

This Agreement on Reciprocal Trade is built on the long-standing economic relationship between the two countries, including the 1966 treaty on amity and economic relations between the US and Thailand and the US-Thailand Trade and Investment Framework Agreement signed in 2002.

Key conditions of the US–Thailand Agreement on Reciprocal Trade include: