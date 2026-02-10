Gunman fires at Asavahame home; weapons, drugs seized

A man who entered the home linked to the Asavahame family in Samut Prakan and fired four shots was arrested shortly afterwards, police said.
At 12.00pm on February 10, 2026, police at Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station received a report that a suspect had entered the home associated with Chonsawat Asavahame on Tai Ban Road in Mueang district, Samut Prakan, and officers were dispatched to the scene.
Police said the suspect, a man, entered the compound and fired four shots, alarming residents and staff inside the house. Officers said that when the suspect attempted to fire again, the firearm malfunctioned, prompting a caretaker who witnessed the incident to move in, restrain the suspect and seize the weapon. The suspect then fled.
Investigators traced the suspect quickly and arrested him at his home. Police said he was being questioned at the station to determine a clear motive, including whether the incident was intended to “create a situation” or involved a targeted attack on the household.
Veerapoj Wimolchayakorn, 49, a caretaker at the property, told police that the suspect drove into the compound and told security at the entrance that he had been hired by “Ae Chonsawat” to dig soil. The suspect then parked his vehicle, paid respects at a Heng Jia shrine near the car park, and walked towards the inner area of the house.
Veerapoj said he challenged the man, telling him it was private property. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired four shots into the air, but the weapon malfunctioned.
The caretaker said he rushed in and managed to seize the gun. However, the suspect then went to pick up another firearm and threatened him, prompting Veerapoj to escape. The suspect then drove away, and police were notified.
Pol Col Chakkrit Srirojanakool, superintendent of Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station, said the radio centre received reports of a man trespassing and firing a gun inside the Asavahame home. Officers went to the scene, gathered evidence and checked the vehicle registration, which led them to the suspect’s residence in the Sap Bunchai area, where he was arrested.
Police said a search found the following items: two blank guns, one homemade .38 firearm, along with ammunition, and a quantity of drugs. Officers said the suspect initially spoke incoherently and appeared confused, claiming he was “possessed by deities” and showing agitated behaviour.
Police said a detailed investigation was under way, with charges to be filed under the law and the case pursued to the fullest extent.