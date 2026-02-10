Gunman fires at Asavahame home; weapons, drugs seized

A man who entered the home linked to the Asavahame family in Samut Prakan and fired four shots was arrested shortly afterwards, police said.

At 12.00pm on February 10, 2026, police at Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station received a report that a suspect had entered the home associated with Chonsawat Asavahame on Tai Ban Road in Mueang district, Samut Prakan, and officers were dispatched to the scene.





Police said the suspect, a man, entered the compound and fired four shots, alarming residents and staff inside the house. Officers said that when the suspect attempted to fire again, the firearm malfunctioned, prompting a caretaker who witnessed the incident to move in, restrain the suspect and seize the weapon. The suspect then fled.

Investigators traced the suspect quickly and arrested him at his home. Police said he was being questioned at the station to determine a clear motive, including whether the incident was intended to “create a situation” or involved a targeted attack on the household.