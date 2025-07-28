National police chief orders full probe into Or Tor Kor market shooting

The perpetrator was identified as a former vendor with a history of conflict with security personnel. Police are now working swiftly to determine the motive behind the attack.
The incident occurred at 12.31pm on Monday (July 28), when an elderly man opened fire inside the market in the capital’s Chatuchak district. Six people were confirmed dead, including the shooter, and three others were injured.
Initial reports identified the victims as four security guards, a female vendor, and the gunman himself, who was later found to have taken his own life at the scene. CCTV footage captured the harrowing moments of the attack.
Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, has ordered MPB to conduct a thorough investigation from all angles.
He stressed the need to gather as much evidence as possible, including CCTV footage in and around the crime scene, to quickly uncover the motive and any possible connections behind the tragedy.
Kitrat also instructed that all official updates be provided by the bureau to the media.
Preliminary investigations have identified the suspect as Noi, aged 60, a former vendor at the Or Tor Kor Market. He had reportedly been involved in previous disputes with the market’s security guards, though it remains unclear whether those conflicts were the primary trigger for the shooting.
Police are currently verifying the gunman’s identity in detail and have begun questioning close witnesses.
Following the shooting, officers evacuated civilians from the area and cordoned off the crime scene. Investigators are now collecting evidence on-site, while coordination is underway with relevant agencies to provide psychological support for eyewitnesses and those affected by the incident.