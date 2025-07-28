National police chief orders full probe into Or Tor Kor market shooting

The perpetrator was identified as a former vendor with a history of conflict with security personnel. Police are now working swiftly to determine the motive behind the attack.

The incident occurred at 12.31pm on Monday (July 28), when an elderly man opened fire inside the market in the capital’s Chatuchak district. Six people were confirmed dead, including the shooter, and three others were injured.

Initial reports identified the victims as four security guards, a female vendor, and the gunman himself, who was later found to have taken his own life at the scene. CCTV footage captured the harrowing moments of the attack.