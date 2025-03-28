Bangkok shooting suspect gets death sentence in student rivalry case

The Bangkok South Criminal Court on Friday sentenced Anawin Kaewkeb to death for the fatal shooting of a vocational student and a teacher in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district on November 11, 2023.

Anawin, 20, a student from Pathumwan Institute of Technology, rode pillion on a motorcycle before dismounting and shooting Thanasorn Hongsawat, a 19-year-old first-year student at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok Uthenthawai Campus, police said. The attack took place in front of the Khlong Toei branch of TMBThanachart Bank on Sunthon Kosa Road.

A stray bullet also hit Sirada Sinprasert, a 45-year-old computer teacher at Sacred Heart Convent School, who was withdrawing money from a nearby ATM. Both victims died from their injuries.

The court has also ordered Anawin to pay 6 million baht in compensation to the families of the deceased.

Police arrested 22 suspects in connection with what is believed to be a revenge attack stemming from a feud between rival students of two vocational institutes in Bangkok, with the teacher being unintended collateral damage.

Anawin was arrested at a hideout in Chiang Mai province on December 19, 2023.