Gunman kills five in Or Tor Kor Market shooting before turning weapon on himself

The attack occurred near a donation collection point set up to aid those affected by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.
Social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, known online as “Gun Jompalang,” reported that the shooter targeted the donation point operated by his team.
The incident was also covered by the popular “Drama-addict” Facebook page, which initially reported three fatalities and advised nearby residents to stay indoors with doors and windows securely shut. Outsiders were urged to avoid the area entirely.
Authorities later confirmed that four people were killed. Preliminary reports indicated that three of the victims were security guards. One other person was found injured at the scene and received CPR, but later succumbed to their injuries.
The gunman was described as an elderly man wearing a black shirt and cream-coloured shorts, carrying a camouflage backpack. In the immediate aftermath, he remained at large, prompting a lockdown of the market area by officers from Bang Sue Police Station and related agencies.
Police secured the perimeter and urged the public to stay away until the area could be safely cleared.
A short time later, the shooter was found to have taken his own life. His identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed.
The Erawan Centre has confirmed that six people have died in the incident: four security guards, one woman, and the perpetrator. Two other women were injured and were taken by volunteers to Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital.
According to an initial investigation, the 61-year-old gunman was formerly employed as a security guard at the same location as the victims.
Authorities initially believe the motive was personal and not related to the donation point for border aid.
In 2019, the suspect had reportedly been in a relationship with a market vendor and had a conflict with a fellow security guard, which may have led him to carry out the attack out of revenge.