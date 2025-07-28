Gunman kills five in Or Tor Kor Market shooting before turning weapon on himself

Police secured the perimeter and urged the public to stay away until the area could be safely cleared.

A short time later, the shooter was found to have taken his own life. His identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed.

The Erawan Centre has confirmed that six people have died in the incident: four security guards, one woman, and the perpetrator. Two other women were injured and were taken by volunteers to Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital.

According to an initial investigation, the 61-year-old gunman was formerly employed as a security guard at the same location as the victims.

Authorities initially believe the motive was personal and not related to the donation point for border aid.

In 2019, the suspect had reportedly been in a relationship with a market vendor and had a conflict with a fellow security guard, which may have led him to carry out the attack out of revenge.