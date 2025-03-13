ASEAN shooting for top four global economy spot

Speaking at the “ASEAN Secretary-General’s Vision Forum 2025” in Phnom Penh on March 7, current ASEAN secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn highlighted the region’s economic progress and outlined the challenges ahead.

“ASEAN is already among the world’s top five economies. Based on current growth projections, we are on track to climb to the top four by 2030,” he explained.

“To achieve this, the economic ministers of our member nations are working to enhance trade agreements, attract investment and strengthen our economic integration,” he added.

In 2023, ASEAN recorded a trade volume of $3.5 trillion, with 21.5 % of transactions occurring within the bloc.

Kim Hourn also noted that the region maintains strong trade relationships with key partners such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

“The US is the first source of investment in ASEAN, while trade is second only to China,” Kim Hourn noted, adding that their positions are reversed in trade volume.

ASEAN has seen a surge in investment from China, with direct investment reaching $25.12 billion in 2023, a 34.7 % increase year-on-year.

By mid-2024, China’s cumulative bilateral investment with ASEAN had surpassed $400 billion, further deepening economic ties between the two regions.