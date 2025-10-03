Court sentences life imprisonment for gunman who killed ex-Cambodian MP

The court also ordered Ekkalak to pay 1.7 million baht in compensation to the victim’s wife, Anne-Marie Lim.
The defendants in the case were Ekkalak Paenoi and Chakrit Buakhil, who were accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of 74-year-old Lim Kimya, a former member of the Cambodian National Rescue Party. The shooting occurred on January 7, 2025, around 5.30pm near a shopping mall in the Khaosan Road area.
During the trial, Ekkalak confessed to the crime, while Chakrit denied his involvement, claiming no wrongdoing.
The court concluded that the evidence presented was convincing, confirming that Ekkalak was the shooter who deliberately killed Lim Kimya with intent, premeditating the murder. Ekkalak was convicted under several criminal laws, including premeditated murder, the possession of an illegal firearm, and carrying a firearm without a permit.
The court initially sentenced Ekkalak to death, but his sentence was reduced by half due to his confession, resulting in a life sentence. Additionally, he was ordered to return the seized firearms and pay compensation of 1.79 million baht to Anne-Marie Lim, with 5% annual interest starting from September 30, 2025, until full payment is made.
Chakrit Buakhil, the second defendant, was acquitted after the court found that the evidence against him was insufficient to warrant a conviction.
Chakrit had been hired as a driver to transport Ekkalak to the location of the crime, which was deemed a regular transaction without evidence of involvement in the shooting. The court ruled in his favour, dismissing all charges.