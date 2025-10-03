Court sentences life imprisonment for gunman who killed ex-Cambodian MP

The court also ordered Ekkalak to pay 1.7 million baht in compensation to the victim’s wife, Anne-Marie Lim.

The defendants in the case were Ekkalak Paenoi and Chakrit Buakhil, who were accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of 74-year-old Lim Kimya, a former member of the Cambodian National Rescue Party. The shooting occurred on January 7, 2025, around 5.30pm near a shopping mall in the Khaosan Road area.

During the trial, Ekkalak confessed to the crime, while Chakrit denied his involvement, claiming no wrongdoing.