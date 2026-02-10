Taxi QR codes go live: track trips, report issues, estimate fares

Passengers can now scan QR codes to verify driver details, track a journey in real time and share trip information with others. A fare estimate can also be checked before travelling, and passengers can rate their experience after the trip via the blue QR code.
A red QR code is provided for urgent complaints — such as a driver refusing a passenger — and is linked to government systems to enable faster action.
The Department of Land Transport said it has begun installing QR-code stickers on around 70,000 taxis currently in service, and expects the rollout to be completed by June 2026.
Three QR code colours
The QR code system includes three colours:
Purple (installed at the front, near the driver): used to verify the identity of the metered taxi driver.
Blue (installed on the left-side window at the rear passenger seat): allows passengers to check driver information, rate satisfaction, give compliments, and obtain a preliminary fare estimate.
Red (installed on the outside of the left rear door window): used for urgent complaints, such as passenger refusal or other inappropriate behaviour.
The QR code system links with Thai ID to confirm the driver’s identity, vehicle information, service history, past ratings, and real-time trip status.
Passengers can scan the QR code before getting in. The system will display the driver’s full name, the vehicle’s registration number, and registration or training information, helping prevent impersonation or fraudulent drivers.
After scanning, passengers can also share their trip details with close contacts online. The system functions like GPS by starting to record the location and route as soon as the driver has verified their identity, enabling real-time tracking. It is also connected to government databases, helping ensure complaints are received and handled quickly, transparently and in a way that can be audited.