Drone boom takes off in Thailand with Air Taxi on the horizon

Thailand’s drone industry is entering a new growth phase, with a draft law, master plan, and Air Taxi trials paving the way for urban air mobility.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has projected that the country’s drone industry is on the verge of a major transformation, with strong growth expected in the coming years, particularly in logistics and passenger transport, which could soon become a new aviation infrastructure pillar.

CAAT estimates that the number of drones in Thailand could exceed one million units in the near future, driven by expanding applications in agriculture, logistics, surveying, and passenger services. As of 2024, 27,822 drones have been registered nationwide, up sharply from just a few hundred when registration first began in 2015.