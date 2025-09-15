CAAT extends drone ban in five border provinces until September 30

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the drone ban in five Thai–Cambodian border provinces and security zones until September 30 to strengthen airspace safety.

The move follows recommendations from national security agencies amid ongoing tensions along the border. Although the ban has been extended, CAAT continues to allow the public, farmers and businesses to use drones in most areas, emphasising strict compliance with regulations.

Restricted no-fly zones

The updated measures continue to strictly prohibit drone flights in the following areas:

  • Five border provinces under martial law: Sa Kaeo, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani
  • Security-sensitive areas: Sattahip district (Chon Buri), Mueang district (Rayong), Phayuha Khiri district (Nakhon Sawan) and Mueang district (Ratchaburi)
  • Airports: within a 9-kilometre radius of all airports, including Lop Buri’s Khok Kathiam Airport and Prachuap Khiri Khan Airport
  • Additional areas as may be designated by security agencies on a case-by-case basis

Conditions for drone operators

For safety and legal compliance, drone users must adhere to the following conditions:

  • Registration: Drones must be properly registered with CAAT.
  • Flight permissions: Operators must apply for approval at least three days in advance via the UAS Portal (uasportal.caat.or.th) and notify the Anti-Drone Centre ([email protected]).
  • Flight times: Permitted between 6am and 6pm. Flights outside this period require approval, but operations between 12.01am and 4am are strictly banned.
  • Flights outside the set conditions: If a flight does not comply with the specified requirements, an additional application for approval must be submitted via the UAS Portal.

For government agencies such as the military, police and other relevant bodies, drone operations may be carried out under their lawful authority. However, if flights are required in restricted areas, advance notification must be given to the responsible agency.

Reporting illegal drone use

Reports of illegal drone use can be made via the following channels:

  • CAAT: Tel. 02-568-8851 or email: [email protected]
  • Anti-Drone Centre, Metropolitan Police Bureau: Tel. 02-126-7846 or email: [email protected]
  • Local police stations or security agencies in the area

CAAT said the extended measure is part of efforts to strengthen national airspace security, adding that improvements to the UAS Portal will make the approval process more efficient while ensuring safe and sustainable drone operations in Thailand.

 

