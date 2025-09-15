CAAT extends drone ban in five border provinces until September 30

The move follows recommendations from national security agencies amid ongoing tensions along the border. Although the ban has been extended, CAAT continues to allow the public, farmers and businesses to use drones in most areas, emphasising strict compliance with regulations.
Restricted no-fly zones
The updated measures continue to strictly prohibit drone flights in the following areas:
Conditions for drone operators
For safety and legal compliance, drone users must adhere to the following conditions:
For government agencies such as the military, police and other relevant bodies, drone operations may be carried out under their lawful authority. However, if flights are required in restricted areas, advance notification must be given to the responsible agency.
Reporting illegal drone use
Reports of illegal drone use can be made via the following channels:
CAAT said the extended measure is part of efforts to strengthen national airspace security, adding that improvements to the UAS Portal will make the approval process more efficient while ensuring safe and sustainable drone operations in Thailand.