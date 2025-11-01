CAAT bans drone flights in Thai border zones near Cambodia until mid-November

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Notice No. 9, prohibiting the operation or release of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in areas that could affect national security amid the current Thai-Cambodian border situation.

The restriction, effective until November 15, 2025, now applies only to specific districts in five border provinces where military operations are ongoing:

Sa Kaeo: Khlong Hat, Aranyaprathet, Khok Sung, and Ta Phraya districts

Khlong Hat, Aranyaprathet, Khok Sung, and Ta Phraya districts Buri Ram: Lahan Sai and Ban Kruat districts

Lahan Sai and Ban Kruat districts Si Sa Ket: Phu Sing, Khun Han, and Kantharalak districts

Phu Sing, Khun Han, and Kantharalak districts Surin: Phanom Dong Rak, Kap Choeng, Sangkha, and Buachet districts

Phanom Dong Rak, Kap Choeng, Sangkha, and Buachet districts Ubon Ratchathani: Khemarat, Na Tan, Pho Sai, Si Mueang Mai, Khong Chiam, Sirindhorn, Buntharik, Na Chaluai, and Nam Yuen districts

Drone flights are also banned within a 9-kilometre (5 nautical mile) radius of designated airports and in any additional areas declared restricted by security authorities.