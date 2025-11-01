CAAT bans drone flights in Thai border zones near Cambodia until mid-November

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 01, 2025

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority bans drone operations in parts of five border provinces near Cambodia until November 15 for national security reasons.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Notice No. 9, prohibiting the operation or release of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in areas that could affect national security amid the current Thai-Cambodian border situation.

The restriction, effective until November 15, 2025, now applies only to specific districts in five border provinces where military operations are ongoing:

  • Sa Kaeo: Khlong Hat, Aranyaprathet, Khok Sung, and Ta Phraya districts
  • Buri Ram: Lahan Sai and Ban Kruat districts
  • Si Sa Ket: Phu Sing, Khun Han, and Kantharalak districts
  • Surin: Phanom Dong Rak, Kap Choeng, Sangkha, and Buachet districts
  • Ubon Ratchathani: Khemarat, Na Tan, Pho Sai, Si Mueang Mai, Khong Chiam, Sirindhorn, Buntharik, Na Chaluai, and Nam Yuen districts

Drone flights are also banned within a 9-kilometre (5 nautical mile) radius of designated airports and in any additional areas declared restricted by security authorities.

Conditions for permitted drone operations

  • Operators must register both the drone and its controller with the CAAT.
  • Flight authorisation must be submitted at least three days in advance via the UAS Portal or http://uasportal.caat.or.th/
  • Drones may fly below 90 metres (300 feet) above ground and only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Flights outside these hours require special CAAT permission; however, flying between 12.01 a.m. and 4 a.m. is strictly prohibited.
  • Once approved, operators must report flight details—location, time, and purpose—to both the CAAT and the police via the UAS Portal and email at [email protected]
  • Any deviation from approved conditions requires additional permission and documentation.

The CAAT stated that the revised restrictions aim to balance public safety and national security with the needs of civil and commercial drone users. The agency continues to monitor the Thai-Cambodian border situation closely and may adjust the measures in line with security developments to ensure that drone operations in Thailand remain safe, responsible, and lawful.

