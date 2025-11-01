CAAT bans drone flights in Thai border zones near Cambodia until mid-November

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Notice No. 9, prohibiting the operation or release of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in areas that could affect national security amid the current Thai-Cambodian border situation.
The restriction, effective until November 15, 2025, now applies only to specific districts in five border provinces where military operations are ongoing:
Drone flights are also banned within a 9-kilometre (5 nautical mile) radius of designated airports and in any additional areas declared restricted by security authorities.
The CAAT stated that the revised restrictions aim to balance public safety and national security with the needs of civil and commercial drone users. The agency continues to monitor the Thai-Cambodian border situation closely and may adjust the measures in line with security developments to ensure that drone operations in Thailand remain safe, responsible, and lawful.