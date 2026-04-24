How nominees destroyed Thailand’s coconut industry. | The Signal Ep 21

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2026

Thai coconut prices are at an all-time low, and foreign-backed nominee companies have checkmated Thai farmers by dominating the supply chain. But this isn’t just about coconuts.

In almost every industry in Thailand, parasitic nominee businesses are being used to bypass foreign ownership laws, creating revenue leaks across multiple industries like tourism and hospitality.  

Join us this week on #TheSignal as we look into how these structures work, where they persist, and what it means for Thailand’s economy:

📊 Why Thai coconut prices have collapsed
📊 The “closed-loop” of nominee businesses
📊 The familiar pattern of zero-dollar tours
📊 The crackdown from Thai authorities

🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official

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