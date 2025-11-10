Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 transforms Bangkok’s river into a 45-night light spectacle

Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, presided over the opening ceremony of “Vijit Chao Phraya 2025” on Sunday (November 9). The grand riverfront spectacle is organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with public- and private-sector partners, running nightly from 6 pm – 10 pm between November 9 and December 23, 2025.

The 45-night festival features dazzling light, colour and sound shows at 15 iconic riverside locations, turning the Chao Phraya into a world-class stage under the theme “The Light of Siam: Mother of the Land.” The event pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, for her lifelong contributions to the nation and celebrates Bangkok as a global creative city.

Tourism boost for the festive season

Attakorn said the extended 45-day programme will help energise Thailand’s tourism scene during the year-end high season. From January 1 to November 2 2025, Thailand welcomed more than 26.9 million foreign visitors, and the ministry expects arrivals to surge further towards the New Year.

He added that Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 will elevate Thailand’s tourism activities to world-event status, stimulating the economy and distributing income to riverside communities, hotels, restaurants and local businesses. It also enhances Bangkok’s image as a vibrant global destination, offering visitors an unforgettable cultural experience.