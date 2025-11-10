Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 transforms Bangkok’s river into a 45-night light spectacle

Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, presided over the opening ceremony of “Vijit Chao Phraya 2025” on Sunday (November 9). The grand riverfront spectacle is organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with public- and private-sector partners, running nightly from 6 pm – 10 pm between November 9 and December 23, 2025.
The 45-night festival features dazzling light, colour and sound shows at 15 iconic riverside locations, turning the Chao Phraya into a world-class stage under the theme “The Light of Siam: Mother of the Land.” The event pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, for her lifelong contributions to the nation and celebrates Bangkok as a global creative city.
Attakorn said the extended 45-day programme will help energise Thailand’s tourism scene during the year-end high season. From January 1 to November 2 2025, Thailand welcomed more than 26.9 million foreign visitors, and the ministry expects arrivals to surge further towards the New Year.
He added that Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 will elevate Thailand’s tourism activities to world-event status, stimulating the economy and distributing income to riverside communities, hotels, restaurants and local businesses. It also enhances Bangkok’s image as a vibrant global destination, offering visitors an unforgettable cultural experience.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said this year’s edition features the most ambitious light-and-sound displays yet, combining state-of-the-art lighting, projections and laser technology to illuminate bridges, temples and heritage sites along the Chao Phraya.
TAT expects over 1.5 million visitors to attend, generating at least 6.2 billion baht in economic activity.
Among the highlights:
Spectacular drone shows of 500 to 1,000 drones will illuminate the sky above the Chao Phraya on selected dates.
500 drones: Nov 14, 21 and Dec 5, 12, 19 (at 8.45pm).
1,000 drones: Nov 9, 15, 22, 28, 29 and Dec 6, 13, 20 (at 8.45pm).
All events are free of charge and open to the public daily along both banks of the Chao Phraya River from November 9 to December 23 (6pm – 10pm).
Further details are available on the official Facebook page: Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 and via the event website.