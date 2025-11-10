Main northern water flow takes 2–3 days to reach Bangkok

Heavy rainfall from tropical storms has filled Thailand’s major northern rivers and reservoirs close to capacity, forcing increased water releases downstream. The Royal Irrigation Department reported that four major dams — Bhumibol, Sirikit, Pa Sak Jolasid, and Khwae Noi — are nearly full, prompting high-volume discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam at up to 2,800 cubic metres per second while reducing outflow from the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam to minimise impacts on Ayutthaya and Bangkok.

Northern runoff and dam conditions

Recent weeks of heavy rain have caused severe flooding in northern provinces including Phrae, Nan, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai and Lampang. Water from the Ping, Wang, Yom and Nan rivers continues to flow into the central plains, converging at Nakhon Sawan’s C.2 hydrological station, where the water level remains stable.

As of 6 am on November 10, the main Chao Phraya Basin dams recorded:

Bhumibol Dam: 13.32 billion m³ (99% full), inflow 98.6 million m³/day, discharge 44.9 million m³/day.

Sirikit Dam: 9.28 billion m³ (98%), inflow 13.5 million m³/day, discharge 10 million m³/day.

Khwae Noi Dam: 0.95 billion m³ (101%), inflow 7.8 million m³/day, discharge 5.2 million m³/day.

Pa Sak Jolasid Dam: 0.93 billion m³ (97%), inflow 12.6 million m³/day, discharge 25.9 million m³/day.

At the C.2 station in Nakhon Sawan, flow was 2,965 m³/s, 0.91 m below the riverbank, while the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat discharged 2,800 m³/s, with upstream and downstream levels at +17.70 m and +16.49 m MSL respectively.