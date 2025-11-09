Crisis Management: Thailand Steps Up Chao Phraya Discharge as Storm Runoff Hits

The Royal Irrigation Department increases water release from Chao Phraya Dam to cope with massive runoff from Tropical Storm Kalmaegi coinciding with high tidal surge.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has activated an emergency plan to manage soaring water levels in the Chao Phraya River, increasing the discharge rate from the main dam as runoff from Tropical Storm Kalmaegi pushes water levels to critical highs.

The storm’s influence has caused water volumes in major northern tributaries—the Ping and Nan Rivers—to rise sharply and flow towards the central plains.

The RID’s Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) reported today (November 9, 2025) that the water volume flowing into the Chao Phraya at Nakhon Sawan has reached 2,948 cubic metres per second (cms).

This influx has raised the water level above the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat to +17.71 metres above Mean Sea Level (MSL), with continued increases expected.

