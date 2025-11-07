Typhoon Kalmaegi Moves into Sisaket, Heavy Rainfall Warning for Upper Thailand and Flood Alerts in Sukhothai

November 7, 2025 - Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued warning 15 (335/2568) about Typhoon Kalmaegi and its impact, advising the public to brace for heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Thailand. As of 2:00 PM on November 7, Typhoon Kalmaegi (now a tropical depression) moved into Kantararom District, Sisaket Province, with a central location at 15.0°N, 104.5°E, moving westward at 12 km/h with maximum sustained winds of about 50 km/h.
The storm is expected to weaken further into a strong low-pressure area as it moves across the northeastern, upper central, and northern regions of Thailand between November 7-8, 2025.
Key Weather Impacts and Flooding Risks
Due to the influence of Kalmaegi, upper Thailand will experience an increase in rainfall from November 7-9, 2025, with heavy rain in the western parts of Northeastern Thailand, Eastern Thailand, Central Thailand, and Northern Thailand. The public is warned of potential risks from heavy rain accumulation, which may lead to flash floods, landslides, and riverbank overflow, particularly in hilly areas, low-lying regions, and areas near waterways.
Sukhothai Flood Update
In Sukhothai Province, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported rising water levels in the Mae Ramphan Canal, particularly in Muang Sukhothai District. The water level continues to increase, affecting low-lying areas. Residents in Ban Kluay Subdistrict, Thani Subdistrict, and Muang Kao Subdistrict have been advised to move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, and evacuate vulnerable individuals to safe areas.
The DDPM has issued flood warnings in Sukhothai, sending alerts via cell broadcast through mobile providers AIS, True, and NT, notifying the public about rising water levels. Residents are urged to closely follow official information and heed the advice of local authorities.
Public Safety Measures and Emergency Contact
For public safety, the DDPM urges residents to monitor flood levels and weather warnings closely. Emergency assistance can be requested through the DDPM Line account at @1784DDPM or by calling the emergency hotline 1784, which is available 24/7.
TMD continues to monitor Typhoon Kalmaegi’s movement and its effects on Thailand. The DDPM and local authorities are working together to assist communities at risk of flooding and other weather-related hazards.