Typhoon Kalmaegi Moves into Sisaket, Heavy Rainfall Warning for Upper Thailand and Flood Alerts in Sukhothai

November 7, 2025 - Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued warning 15 (335/2568) about Typhoon Kalmaegi and its impact, advising the public to brace for heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Thailand. As of 2:00 PM on November 7, Typhoon Kalmaegi (now a tropical depression) moved into Kantararom District, Sisaket Province, with a central location at 15.0°N, 104.5°E, moving westward at 12 km/h with maximum sustained winds of about 50 km/h.

The storm is expected to weaken further into a strong low-pressure area as it moves across the northeastern, upper central, and northern regions of Thailand between November 7-8, 2025.

Key Weather Impacts and Flooding Risks

Due to the influence of Kalmaegi, upper Thailand will experience an increase in rainfall from November 7-9, 2025, with heavy rain in the western parts of Northeastern Thailand, Eastern Thailand, Central Thailand, and Northern Thailand. The public is warned of potential risks from heavy rain accumulation, which may lead to flash floods, landslides, and riverbank overflow, particularly in hilly areas, low-lying regions, and areas near waterways.