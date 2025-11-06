Meteorological Department updates latest satellite images and Typhoon Kalmaegi path on Nov 6

The Meteorological Department released updated satellite images on Wednesday (November 6, 2025), showing widespread cloud cover across Thailand. Most clouds were mid- to high-level and not yet rain-bearing. Typhoon Kalmaegi was moving closer to the central coast of Vietnam. Moisture from the storm’s leading edge appeared moderate, which could cause it to weaken quickly upon landfall. However, increased cloud and rainfall were expected in the Northeast, particularly in Ubon Ratchathani, where residents were advised to monitor conditions closely from evening to night.
The department announced that a storm monitoring centre had been activated and would issue regular updates from 10.30am on Wednesday until the situation returns to normal.
It also released a list of provinces expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 7 and 9, 2025.
Provinces at risk of very heavy rainfall (over 90mm) on November 7:
• Northeastern region – Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Provinces at risk of heavy rainfall (35.1–90mm) on November 7:
• Northern region – Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
• Northeastern region – Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, and Chaiyaphum.
• Central region – Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok and vicinity.
• Eastern region – Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
• Southern region – Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Forecast for November 8:
• Northern region – Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak.
• Northeastern region – Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, and Sakon Nakhon.
• Central region – Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok and vicinity.
Forecast for November 9:
• Northern region – Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.
• Northeastern region – Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, and Nong Khai.
According to the department, today’s weather forecast indicates heavy rainfall in some parts of the South, particularly Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Phang Nga. Upper Thailand will experience less rain due to the monsoon trough across the upper South, upper Gulf, and East, while a moderate high-pressure system from China weakens over the Northeast. Morning cool weather persists in the North and Northeast. Farmers were advised to protect crops from potential damage and maintain their health due to changing conditions. Travellers were urged to drive carefully in wet areas and watch out for possible flooding.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea remain strong, with waves 2–3 metres high and over 3 metres in thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf, waves are 1–2 metres high and over 2 metres in thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf and Andaman Sea were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should stay ashore until November 7.
