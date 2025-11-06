Meteorological Department updates latest satellite images and Typhoon Kalmaegi path on Nov 6

The Meteorological Department released updated satellite images on Wednesday (November 6, 2025), showing widespread cloud cover across Thailand. Most clouds were mid- to high-level and not yet rain-bearing. Typhoon Kalmaegi was moving closer to the central coast of Vietnam. Moisture from the storm’s leading edge appeared moderate, which could cause it to weaken quickly upon landfall. However, increased cloud and rainfall were expected in the Northeast, particularly in Ubon Ratchathani, where residents were advised to monitor conditions closely from evening to night.

The department announced that a storm monitoring centre had been activated and would issue regular updates from 10.30am on Wednesday until the situation returns to normal.