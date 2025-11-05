Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in southern Thailand, TMD warns

The monsoon trough lies across the upper South, the Gulf of Thailand, and the East into a low-pressure cell over the lower coast of Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system from China covers the Northeast.

Less rain is expected in upper Thailand, though isolated heavy rainfall remains likely in the South. Cool morning conditions are expected in the upper North and the Northeast.

Farmers are advised to take precautions against crop damage, while residents in upper Thailand and the upper South should protect their health due to fluctuating weather and beware of heavy rain and possible flash floods.