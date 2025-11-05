Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in southern Thailand, TMD warns

The monsoon trough lies across the upper South, the Gulf of Thailand, and the East into a low-pressure cell over the lower coast of Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system from China covers the Northeast.
Less rain is expected in upper Thailand, though isolated heavy rainfall remains likely in the South. Cool morning conditions are expected in the upper North and the Northeast.
Farmers are advised to take precautions against crop damage, while residents in upper Thailand and the upper South should protect their health due to fluctuating weather and beware of heavy rain and possible flash floods.
Moderate winds and waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, about two metres high and exceeding two metres in thundershowers. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at one to two metres high, rising above two metres during storms.
Additionally, typhoon “Kalmaegi” is moving over the middle South China Sea during November 6–7 and is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam. The storm is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression thereafter.
Today’s weather forecast (from 6am today to 6am tomorrow)
North: Morning cool. Isolated rain mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Tak. Minimum temperature 22-23 °C Maximum temperature 29-32 °C Cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 11-14 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool. Isolated rain mostly in upper part. Minimum temperature 20-21 °C Maximum temperature 28-32 °C Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 13–18 °C.
Central: Isolated rain mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C Maximum temperature 29-32 °C.
East: Isolated rain mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C Maximum temperature 30-32 °C.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khirikhan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C Maximum temperature 30-33 °C.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Isolated rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C Maximum temperature 31-32 °C.