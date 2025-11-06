TMD warns of heavy rain in the South as typhoon Kalmaegi moves towards Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that a monsoon trough is lying across the upper South, the upper Gulf of Thailand, and the East, while a weak high-pressure system from China continues to cover the Northeast.

Scattered rain is forecast for upper Thailand, with isolated heavy showers likely in the South, while cool morning conditions persist in the upper North and Northeast. The TMD has advised farmers to take precautions against possible crop damage, and residents in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to maintain their health during the variable weather and to beware of flash floods and water accumulation.

Moderate to strong winds are prevailing over the seas. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershowers. In the upper Gulf, waves will range from 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during storms. The TMD warns all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, while small boats in the Andaman Sea should remain ashore until 7 November 2025.

Meanwhile, typhoon Kalmaegi is moving across the central South China Sea between 6-7 November and is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam. The storm will then weaken to a tropical storm and tropical depression as it moves over Laos, entering Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, on November 7 before further weakening into an active low-pressure cell.