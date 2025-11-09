GISTDA warns vast areas in Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Bangkok at risk of flooding

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has warned that vast areas in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi are at risk of flooding from the overflow of the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries.

GISTDA released a map illustration on Saturday showing large areas along the Chao Phraya River — from Pathum Thani downstream through Nonthaburi to Bangkok — that could be inundated by overflowing water.

The agency noted that these areas lie outside the permanent flood levees built by authorities to protect riverside communities.