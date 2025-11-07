Water level at Pak Kret marking a red alert status

November 7, 2025 - Flooding situation in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, has reached a critical level as the water in the Chao Phraya River rose to 2.37 meters, marking a red alert status. This marks the second consecutive day of rising water levels, causing significant concern for the area, which remains at risk of severe flooding similar to the devastating floods in 2011 and 2022.

As of 11:09 AM, the water level exceeded the crisis threshold of 2.30 meters, and the river is flowing with "red, murky water" around the Pak Kret Pier, especially near the Rama IV Bridge. The areas along the riverbanks, especially those in low-lying areas, are severely affected.

In response, Pak Kret Municipality, led by Mayor Vichai Bandasak, has mobilised efforts to combat the situation. The Engineering Department has been instructed to urgently reinforce flood defenses in several vulnerable areas, focusing on five high-risk spots along the river. Over 3,700 sandbags have been deployed to help protect homes and key economic zones along the river.

Key Sandbag Deployment Areas:

Wat Pho Ban Oi to Wat Hong Thong: 2,300 sandbags

Sukha Soi 2 Soi 27 (Taveewat Sawmill): 200 sandbags

Soi Tree Phet: 200 sandbags

Wat Chong Lom: 600 sandbags

Sakluak Nuea School: 400 sandbags

The public has been urged to remain on high alert, as the water level is approaching dangerous levels, though it has not yet reached the highest levels seen during the massive floods of 2011 or 2022. The highest recorded water levels were 3.38 meters in 2011 and 2.84 meters in 2022.