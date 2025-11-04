"Kalmaegi" intensifies as it heads toward Thailand, adding to the flood risk from heavy rains and La Niña





Chawalit Chantharat, Chief Executive Officer of Team Consulting Engineering and Management (Team Group), a water management expert, gave an exclusive interview to Bangkok Business about the complicated and concerning weather and flood situation. He pointed out two overlapping abnormal factors that are making the storm a more severe threat than originally predicted, with continued impacts on the central region.

Chawalit analyzed that the unusual heavy rainfall in several areas resulted from different atmospheric mechanisms:

Northern Thailand (Chiang Mai-Sukhothai) : This was caused by the direct clash between cold air from China and warm, moist air from the Andaman Sea, resulting in 2-3 days of heavy rain, expected to clear by November 4.

: This was caused by the direct clash between cold air from China and warm, moist air from the Andaman Sea, resulting in 2-3 days of heavy rain, expected to clear by November 4. Central Thailand (Bangkok and surrounding areas): This was caused by the phenomenon of "retreating cold winds" (where cold air weakens and retreats), which pulled the monsoon trough upwards from Phetchaburi, passing over Bangkok and the surrounding areas, leading to three days of heavy rain (November 1-3), due to massive moisture drawn from the Gulf of Thailand.

Typhoon Kalmaegi, the 25th storm of the year, is expected to intensify into a Category 3 typhoon as it makes landfall in Vietnam on November 6. Afterward, it will weaken into a tropical storm and move into Thailand, affecting areas like Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, and Yasothon on November 7, before dissipating around Khon Kaen on November 8-9.