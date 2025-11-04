"Kalmaegi" intensifies as it heads toward Thailand, adding to the flood risk from heavy rains and La Niña

Chawalit Chantharat, Chief Executive Officer of Team Consulting Engineering and Management (Team Group), a water management expert, gave an exclusive interview to Bangkok Business about the complicated and concerning weather and flood situation. He pointed out two overlapping abnormal factors that are making the storm a more severe threat than originally predicted, with continued impacts on the central region.
Chawalit analyzed that the unusual heavy rainfall in several areas resulted from different atmospheric mechanisms:
Typhoon Kalmaegi, the 25th storm of the year, is expected to intensify into a Category 3 typhoon as it makes landfall in Vietnam on November 6. Afterward, it will weaken into a tropical storm and move into Thailand, affecting areas like Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, and Yasothon on November 7, before dissipating around Khon Kaen on November 8-9.
Chawalit identified two main contributing factors for the intensified impact of Kalmaegi:
The influence of Kalmaegi will have the most severe effects in two main regions:
Chawalit emphasized that while Kalmaegi will help fill reservoirs in the lower northeastern region, the risk of severe flooding in downstream and riverside areas remains high. He urged people in these regions to prepare for possible disasters closely. Although Kalmaegi is the 25th storm this year, it is typical to have around 30 storms annually. Therefore, there is still a likelihood of up to five more storms before the end of the year, which could follow the monsoon trough into southern Thailand, potentially causing continuous heavy rainfall and flooding in the southern regions as well.