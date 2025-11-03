Typhoon Kalmaegi strengthens, forecast to near Vietnam coast November 7–9

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 03, 2025

Kalmaegi has intensified into a typhoon, moving west toward Vietnam between November 7–9 before weakening over upper Thailand, says TMD

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has updated the latest track of tropical storm Kalmaegi, which has now intensified into a typhoon.

The storm is moving westward and is expected to cross the central Philippines into the South China Sea between November 4–5, before approaching the Vietnam coast during November 7–9.

After landfall, it will weaken into a low-pressure system covering upper Thailand.

The department urged continuous monitoring as the typhoon’s direction and intensity may still change.

At present, Thailand’s weather remains unsettled, with thundershowers and heavy rainfall in many areas.

According to the TMD’s forecast for today and tomorrow, the country will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the provinces of Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and Phetchaburi.

In the northern upper region and northeastern upper region, the mornings remain cool.

The TMD advised farmers to take precautions against crop damage and urged the public to maintain health amid changing weather.

Travellers are warned to drive carefully through areas with heavy rain and to beware of possible flash floods in some low-lying zones.

A strong monsoon trough currently lies across the central, eastern, and lower northeastern regions, extending into a strong low-pressure system along the central coast of Vietnam, while a weak high-pressure mass covers upper Thailand.

In the South, thundershowers and isolated heavy rainfall are still likely.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, about 1–2 metres high, and exceed 2 metres in thundershowers.

In the Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea, waves are around 1 metre, but higher in rain zones.

The TMD has advised mariners in both seas to navigate cautiously and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Regional forecasts (6 p.m. today to 6 p.m. tomorrow)

North:

  • Cool in the morning with thundershowers covering 60% of the area and heavy rain in some places.
  • Mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phichit.
  • Minimum temperature 21–24°C, maximum 28–32°C.
  • Cold on mountaintops with minimum 10–14°C.
  • Southeast winds 10–15 km/h.

Northeast:

  • Cool mornings in the upper part.
  • Thundershowers covering 40% of the area, mostly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum 21–24°C, maximum 29–31°C.
  • Cool to cold on mountain peaks with minimum 14–18°C.
  • East winds 10–20 km/h.

Central:

  • Thundershowers covering 70% of the area and heavy rain in some parts.
  • Mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum 22–24°C, maximum 30–32°C.
  • Variable winds 10–20 km/h.

East:

  • Thundershowers covering 70% of the area and heavy rain in some provinces.
  • Including Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum 23–25°C, maximum 30–33°C.
  • Variable winds 15–30 km/h.
  • Waves around 1 metre high; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South (east coast):

  • Thundershowers covering 60% of the area and heavy rain in some provinces.
  • Especially Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
  • Minimum 22–25°C, maximum 30–34°C.
  • West winds 15–30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high; over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (west coast):

  • Thundershowers covering 60% of the area and heavy rain in some places.
  • Mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Minimum 24–26°C, maximum 30–33°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 15–35 km/h.
  • Waves 1–2 metres high, higher than 2 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok and vicinity:

  • Thundershowers covering 70% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some spots.
  • Minimum 24–25°C, maximum 31–33°C.
  • Variable winds 10–20 km/h.
