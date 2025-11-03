Typhoon Kalmaegi strengthens, forecast to near Vietnam coast November 7–9

Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has updated the latest track of tropical storm Kalmaegi, which has now intensified into a typhoon.

The storm is moving westward and is expected to cross the central Philippines into the South China Sea between November 4–5, before approaching the Vietnam coast during November 7–9.

After landfall, it will weaken into a low-pressure system covering upper Thailand.

The department urged continuous monitoring as the typhoon’s direction and intensity may still change.

At present, Thailand’s weather remains unsettled, with thundershowers and heavy rainfall in many areas.

According to the TMD’s forecast for today and tomorrow, the country will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the provinces of Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and Phetchaburi.

In the northern upper region and northeastern upper region, the mornings remain cool.

The TMD advised farmers to take precautions against crop damage and urged the public to maintain health amid changing weather.

Travellers are warned to drive carefully through areas with heavy rain and to beware of possible flash floods in some low-lying zones.

A strong monsoon trough currently lies across the central, eastern, and lower northeastern regions, extending into a strong low-pressure system along the central coast of Vietnam, while a weak high-pressure mass covers upper Thailand.